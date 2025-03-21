Hasan Nawaz stole the show with a sensational century as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by nine wickets in the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025 and kept the five-match series alive in Auckland on March 21. Batting first, New Zealand scored 204 in 19.5 overs with Mark Chapman hitting 94 runs off just 44 deliveries. Michael Bracewell also smashed 31 runs. However, Pakistan's batting approach was full of intent and aggression as Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris started on a high, scoring 75 runs in the first six overs. While Mohammad Haris was dismissed for a 20-ball 41, Hasan Nawaz continued and went on to become the fastest Pakistan batter to score a T20I century (off 44 deliveries). He and captain Salman Ali Agha (51*) ensured that the target was achieved in 16 overs. Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan, Breaks Babar Azam's 49-Ball Hundred Record During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

