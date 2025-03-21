After ducks in the first two matches, Hasan Nawaz came into his own, and showcased his batting skills in the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025, recording his maiden 20-overs international hundred, which is also the fastest for Pakistan in T20Is. This is Nawaz's maiden T20 hundred as well and his second overall in his professional cricketing career, having scored 169 in First-Class (FC) cricket for Islamabad. Nawaz took 44 deliveries to better Babar Azam's 49-ball record, which included nine fours and seven sixes. Nawaz remained unbeaten on 105 and helped Pakistan reach their target of 204 runs with four overs to spare. Pakistan Post Their Highest-Ever Powerplay Score in T20I History, Visitors Smash 75/1 During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2025.

Hasan Nawaz Scores Fastest T20I Century For Pakistan

🚨 CENTURY IN HIS THIRD T20I 🚨 Hasan Nawaz smacks the FASTEST T20I hundred by a Pakistan batter, off 44 balls 🔥#NZvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/UTduvlnxM4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 21, 2025

