The WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) came to an end with South Africa Champions emerging as the winners, beating Pakistan Champions by nine wickets in the final at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on August 2. It was AB de Villiers' show at Edgbaston with the former South African cricketer smashing yet another century and finishing with an undefeated 120 off just 60 balls. However, after the match, the WCL owner attracted attention for his interaction with anchor Karishma Kotak in an interview. ‘I’m Gonna Propose To You’ WCL Owner Tells Anchor Karishma Kotak on Live TV During Interview, Video Goes Viral.

When asked how he was going to celebrate after the conclusion of the WCL 2025, he surprisingly responded, "I'm gonna propose to you." Karishma Kotak reacted by saying, "Oh my God!!" in the video, which has gone viral on social media. Who is Karishma Kotak? In this article, we shall take a look at information about her.

Who is Karishma Kotak?

Karishma Kotak is a popular British model and actress and she is of Indian descent. Born on May 26, 1982, she started her career as a model at the age of 16 and has starred in several films the likes of which include Kaptaan (2016), Mr Joe B Carvalho (2014) and Freaky Ali (2016) among others and TV shows like 'Mazaak Mazaak Mein' and 'The Karisma Show'. Karishma Kotak's participation in Big Boss 6 made her gain a lot of popularity. 'Bro Thinks It's a Deodorant' Fans Troll Pakistan Physio After He Applies Pain-Relief Spray on Shoaib Malik's Jersey Instead of Using It Directly on His Hand During WCL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

However, she had to leave the show after her father's death and returned to the same before being eliminated. Karishma Kotak then made a name for herself in the sports industry as a presenter and host, being part of the IPL in 2013, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, the Karnataka Premier League (2016), Tamil Nadu Premier League (2019) and the Global T20 Canada in 2023, among others.

Karishma Kotak, Presenter at Bengal Pro T20 League 2025

Karishma Kotak Interacts with Yuvraj Singh at WCL 2025

Karishma Kotak Named Anchor of Delhi Premier League T20 2025

Recently, she hosted the UPT20 Season 3 auction and was a presenter at the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 and Chhattisgarh Cricket Premier League. She is also the anchor of the Delhi Premier League T20 2025.

