Fans trolled Pakistan Champions' cricket team's physio after he applied a pain-relief spray on Shoaib Malik's jersey during the WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) final on August 2. This incident took place in the 12th over of the first innings when Pakistan were batting. Shoaib Malik felt pain in his right hand and called for the physio, who rushed out to provide medical assistance to the cricketer. But what he did next drew all the attention. Instead of applying the pain-relief spray directly on the affected area in his hand, the Pakistani physio put the spray on his jersey. In his defense, lifting the shirt above to reveal his biceps was tough, as the jersey was a tight one. Simon Doull, who was on commentary, also noted this and commented that the shirt won't go past his biceps, so he's spraying on the shirt!" "Bro thinks it's a deodorant," one fan commented on the video of this incident. Saeed Ajmal Makes Costly Mistake of Dropping AB de Villiers’ Catch in WCL 2025 Final, Fan's Meme-Worthy Reaction Goes Viral (See Pic and Video).

Pakistan Physio Applies Pain-Relief Spray on Shoaib Malik's Jersey

Nah just look at this man.😭🙏🏻, these gawar backwards pakistani physios literally put sprain spray on tshirt instead of putting it on muscle. Warra backwards country bc 🤣🙏🏻.#WCL25 pic.twitter.com/krwPbzlXdC — U' (@toxifyy18) August 2, 2025

'Bro Thinks It's a Deodorant'

Bro thinks it's a deodorant — Chethan Rajendra (@Chetweets0102) August 3, 2025

'Physio is in Learning Phase'

Even their physio is in learning phase like their players — Rakshit Sandilya (@RakshitSandilya) August 2, 2025

'Mind-Bogglingly Hilarious'

I’m sorry but this is mind bogglingly hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4zFO4ZyKnN — Gaurav Jois (@gaurav_jois) August 2, 2025

Haha

Technologia ...🤣🤣 — Adrees Ahmed (Hafiz Adrees) (@AdreesA786) August 2, 2025

'Common Sense ki Khatarnak Maut'

Common sense ki khatarnak Maut https://t.co/0ZwJwPHcyA — रामा-रामा (@vik704) August 3, 2025

