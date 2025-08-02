WCL 2025 Final Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan Champions are set to face the South Africa Champions in the grand finale of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final match is set to be hosted at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, August 2. The thrilling WCL 2025 final between the Pakistan Champions and the South Africa Champions will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can find the complete live streaming and telecast details about the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final here. IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Semi-Final Officially Called Off After India Champions’ Players Pull Out, Pakistan Champions Advance to Final.

South Africa Champions reached the final after securing a thrilling one-run victory against the Australia Champions. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Champions' semi-final clash against the India Champions was called off after several Indian players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina, refused to play the game against Pakistan. The Pakistan Champions will be playing their second final, whereas it will be the maiden appearance for the South Africa Champions.

Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Saturday, August 2 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 grand finale will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Saturday, August 2. The IND vs WI WCL 2025 match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 final online viewing option, read below. ‘I’m Indian’ AB de Villiers Gives Cheeky Response to Journalist During WCL 2025 After He Calls South African Great 'Most Loved Non-Indian Athlete in India' (Watch Video).

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 Match?

FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions WCL 2025 final live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99.

