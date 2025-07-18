South Africa's young sensation, Riley Norton, has grabbed the headlines. The 19-year-old talented athlete represented South Africa's U19 cricket team and has led the national team to the final of the 2025 World Rugby U20 Championship in Italy. Riley Norton made headlines after the South Africa U20 side secured a one-sided 48-24 victory over Argentina in the semi-finals of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2025 tournament. This shows Riley Norton's ability as a rare dual-sport talent capable of achieving the highest levels in both cricket and rugby. Notably, in women's cricket, legendary Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was part of Australia's Women's World Cup 2011 squad in football. South Africa Receives Grand Welcome From Fans At Johannesburg Airport After They Return Home Following ICC WTC 2025 Title Victory (Watch Video).

Riley Norton was one of the standout performers in the U19 Cricket World Cup while representing South Africa. The youngster played alongside the likes of speedster Kwena Maphaka and talented batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious. Both cricketers have made their senior international debuts for the national side. However, the 19-year-old Norton chose a different path, and now he is finding himself in the headlines after South Africa's U20 rugby side reached the final.

Who Is Riley Norton?

Riley Norton was born on January 2, 2006, in Stellenbosch. He is a left-handed batter and is a right-arm medium pacer. Riley Norton's all-round cricketing skills were on display during the U19 Cricket World Cup. The youngster picked up 11 wickets. The 19-year-old was also handy with the bat. He scored an unbeaten 41 against the Sri Lanka U19 cricket team, which helped his side to reach a respectable total and later on win the match and reach the semi-finals. Despite his initial success, the talented cricketer didn't get a chance to play for the South Africa national cricket team. Pakistan To Host South Africa for Three-Match Women’s ODI Series Ahead of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

Norton switched to rugby, where he made an instant impact. Under his captaincy, South Africa is having a brilliant U20 Rugby World Cup 2025. The Riley Norton-led side secured victory against Australia, thrashed defending champions England, and thrashed Scotland in the group stages. In the semi-finals of the tournament, they defeated Argentina to book their place in the final. Norton's journey is quickly becoming one of the hot sporting stories, and his involvement in dual sport showcases his skills and potential to emerge as South Africa's upcoming top athlete.

