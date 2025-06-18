South Africa won the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 title by beating Australia in the final by five wickets. This is their first ICC title victory since 1998. A win at Lord's and that too after 27 years of drought made it more special. As the South Africa squad members returned to home and arrived at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg, fans greeted them with grand and warm welcome. 'In Hanuman I Trust' Keshav Maharaj Shows His Spiritual Belief As He Poses With Test Mace After Winning ICC WTC 2025 Title With South Africa (See Post).

South Africa Receives Grand Welcome From Fans

[HAPPENING NOW] The ICC World Test Champions are back home. The Proteas have arrived at the OR Tambo international airport. pic.twitter.com/WNWlFBsgPY — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)