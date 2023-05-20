Lucknow Super Giants are all set to face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday, May 20. The game will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and has a starting time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG are currently at the third spot in the IPL 2023 table with 15 points from 13 matches. A win against Kolkata Knight Rider will help them to secure their place in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Interestingly, LSG have decided to wear a special Green and Maroon kit for their important fixture against Kolkata Knight riders. Today in this article let's take a look at why LSG will be donning a Green and Maroon shirt in the KKR match. What Happens if KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Kolkata? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants have decided to wear a special Green and Maroon coloured jersey to pay tribute to Mohun Bagan, the century-old club from Kolkata. Sanjiv Goenka, who is the owner of LSG, is also a co-owner of the football division of Mohun Bagan (Soon to be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giant). The team recently won Indian Super League 2022-23 and is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football. With a clear connection between LSG and Mohun Bagan, the Lucknow-based IPL franchise decided to pay tribute to the Mariners.

"It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city. Mohun Bagan is an institution, and we are paying tribute to the century-old institution this Saturday when we will play against KKR. We will don the iconic Green and Maroon of Mohun Bagan this Saturday," said Sanjiv Goenka during a press conference.

"Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that's what we would ask for," he further added. 'Tribute to Mohun Bagan' Lucknow Super Giants Reveal Special Green and Maroon Jersey for LSG vs KKR IPL 2023 Match (See Pic).

Lucknow Super Giants will be now hoping to book their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs with a win over the home side Kolkata Knight Riders. they will also have a chance to feature in Qualifier 1 if the other results also go their way.

