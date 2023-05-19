Only four games are now left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The tournament has took its turn in a crucial juncture and now it is to be seen which teams qualifies, From here on the results of every match will now influence the qualification scenario of the IPL 2023 playoff. The four teams currently competing for three spots are Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans have already made their place in the playoffs. CSK and LSG are slightly ahead with 15 points with a game in hand while RCB and MI can reach a maximum of 16 points. Some teams like RR and KKR also have outside chance of qualification if some results go their way. In a very important game at the Eden Gardens, Lucknow Super Giants is set to play Kolkata Knight Riders on May 20. Meanwhile, fans wanting to know what happens if the KKR vs LSG match gets washed out in rain, read more. KKR vs LSG, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Clash at Eden Gardens.

There is a prediction of rainfall at Kolkata on the evening of May 20, Saturday. It has been raining in the evening in Kolkata since last two days with thunderstorms and there is a high chance the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 match can get washed out due to rain. KKR players didn't get the opportunity to practice as well because the whole ground was covered ahead of the clash on Saturday.

Rain in Kolkata

Considering the match controls a lot of dynamics in the league table, if the match gets abandoned, it will have it's consequences on some teams. If the game is washed out due to rain, points will get divided amidst the two teams that is they will be given one point each. That will mean KKR can't reach 14 points, which is the bare minimum to stay in contentions even with an outside chance. While LSG will reach 16 points and then they will have to look forward to the results of the MI vs SRH and RCB vs GT match. Either of RCB or MI losing will make them qualify for the play-offs. ‘Might Have to Cut My Hand Off’ Mohsin Khan Recalls Tough Injury Phase After Defending 11 Runs in Last Over in LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

This is the first time KKR and LSG will face each other in IPL 2023. KKR are coming out of a solid victory against CSK at the Chepauk while LSG achieved a memorable victory against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

