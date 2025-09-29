India won the Asia Cup 2025 title beating Pakistan by five wickets in the final. India have now defeated Pakistan three times in the Asia Cup 2025 consecutively. With the win in the final, they secured their ninth Asia Cup title as well. There were tensions on both camps ahead of the match. It followed up the controversies that took place between both sides ahead of the competition. But in the end India went over the line comfortably. After the match Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted on the victory, calling it 'Operation Sindoor on the games field'. He also took a cheeky dig at Pakistan, saying 'Outcome is the same - India wins!'. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts After India Defeat Pakistan

#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

