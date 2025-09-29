In a major development, Team India did not collect the Asia Cup 2025 trophy at the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony. India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a thriller of a final to win the Asia Cup 2025 trophy at the Dubai International Stadium but the IND vs PAK post-match presentation was unusually delayed, the reason later was known to be the fact that Suryakumar Yadav and his team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a Pakistan minister, amid the strained political relations between the two countries. Ex-cricketer Simon Doull, who conducted the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony after the Asia Cup 2025 final, revealed that he was informed that the India National Cricket Team wouldn't be collecting their Asia Cup 2025 trophy and winning medals tonight. Winning captain Suryakumar Yadav also wasn't interviewed. India Win Asia Cup 2025, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Help Suryakumar Yadav's Men Beat Pakistan in Thrilling Final After Kuldeep Yadav's Dominance With The Ball.

Asia Cup trophy not awarded to champions India after they refuse to accept it from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2025

