The India national cricket team thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team by five wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai to clinch their record-extending title in the showpiece tournament. India middle-order batter Tilak Varma smashed a match-winning, unbeaten half-century that helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to cross the finish line against arch-rivals. This is Team India's second Asia Cup T20 title. Earlier, the Men in Blue had won seven trophies in the 50-over tournament. Jasprit Bumrah Performs 'Plane Downing' Celebration After Dismissing Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Sahibzada Farhan's Fifty Guide Pakistan to Respectable Total

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 runs in 19.1 overs. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman stitched together a crucial 84-run partnership. Fakhar Zaman made 46 runs off 35 deliveries with the help of four boundaries. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 57 runs off 38 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

At one stage, Pakistan were at 113-2, but there was a batting collapse after a brilliant effort from Indian bowlers. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul (4/30) in his four-over spell. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel took two wickets apiece. From 113/1 to 146 All Out! Pakistan Funny Memes Go Viral After Green Shirts Suffer Dramatic Collapse Against India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Tilak Varma Slams Match-Winning Half-Century

India were off to the worst possible start while chasing 147 runs in 20 overs. The Men in Blue lost their first three wickets inside the first six overs. Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (1) had a poor outing with the bat. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson played a fighting knock of 24 runs off 21 deliveries, including two fours and one six.

Middle-order batter Tilak Varma played a match-winning knock alongside all-rounder Shivam Dube. Tilak hammered unbeaten 69 runs off 53 deliveries, including four sixes and three fours. Shivam Dube smashed 33 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes as India chased down the target in 19.4 overs and registered a memorable win by five wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan to clinch the Asia Cup 2025 title.

