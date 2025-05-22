After a brief international break, cricket returns to England as hosts take on Zimbabwe in a one-off Test ahead of the gruelling five-match red-ball series against India. The ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will be a four-day contest, unlike the traditional five-day match, and will be held at Trent Bridge in Edgbaston. Interestingly, this will be the second time that the England national cricket team and the Zimbabwe national cricket team will feature in a four-day contest, respectively. Let us know why the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will be a four-day match. England Announce Playing XI For Historic Test Match Against Zimbabwe; Sam Cook Handed Debut.

Why is England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Only Four Days Long?

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) started the idea of a four-day Test following the International Cricket Council (ICC) using the concept as an experiment. ECB's main focus was to ensure more crowds came in for Test matches, thus increasing their gate money and reducing the sessions to shorter times, making viewing more friendly. Another key factor was to make teams try to push for results in a Test, and make viewing more attractive for fans.

What Are the New Playing Conditions and Rules for England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025?

With a day lessened, the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 will see new playing conditions, and rules will be observed for the contest. Firstly, as opposed to 90 overs a day, 98 overs will be bowled each day to compensate, amounting to 392 overs in the Test. On Which Channel Will England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch England vs Zimbabwe Match Live Streaming Online?.

Secondly, one day will last six and a half hours, which is an extra 30 minutes from the normal five-day Test. Thirdly, the follow-up margin will be reduced to 150 runs in comparison to 200.

Meanwhile, the second new ball will be taken after 80 overs, which remains the same from a five-day Test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).