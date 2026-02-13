Australia National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia and Zimbabwe meet today at the R. Premadasa Stadium for a high-stakes Group B encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. You can findthe Australia National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With both teams securing convincing victories in their opening fixtures, the winner of Match 19 will take a significant step towards securing a place in the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

Australia vs Zimbabwe Squads

Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

