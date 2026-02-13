Australia National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Australia and Zimbabwe meet today at the R. Premadasa Stadium for a high-stakes Group B encounter in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. You can findthe Australia National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team match scorecard here. With both teams securing convincing victories in their opening fixtures, the winner of Match 19 will take a significant step towards securing a place in the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
Australia Navigates Injury Concerns
The Australian camp remains under a cloud of injury uncertainty as captain Mitchell Marsh continues to recover from a groin issue. Marsh missed the previous win against Ireland, and while Steve Smith has joined the squad as cover, the selection panel is expected to lean on the depth that served them well in their opener.
In Marsh's absence, Travis Head is tipped to lead the side. The Australians will be looking for a more consistent performance from their top order, though they remain confident following a dominant bowling display in their first match, where Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa shared eight wickets between them.
Zimbabwe Eye Another Giant-Killing
Zimbabwe enter the contest with momentum after a dominant eight-wicket victory over Oman. The African nation has a historic pedigree for upsets in this tournament, most notably defeating Australia in the inaugural 2007 edition.
The Chevrons will rely heavily on the all-round brilliance of Sikandar Raza and the pace of Blessing Muzarabani. The spin-friendly conditions in Colombo are expected to suit their bowling attack, and the potential return of veteran Brendan Taylor provides a much-needed anchor for a middle order looking to exploit a relatively inexperienced Australian pace unit. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and on TV.
Australia vs Zimbabwe Squads
Australia National Cricket Team: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).