Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?

The India vs England 1st Test 2025 will have live telecast viewing options for fans in India on the Sony Sports Ten TV channels. However, Sony LIV, official live streaming platform of the Sony Sports Network will not live stream the matches. Read below to know the actual reason.

Cricket Rahul Patra| Jun 20, 2025 02:23 PM IST
    Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online Not Available on Sony LIV App and Website?
    Shubman Gill (left) and Ben Stokes (right) (Photo credit: X @shubmangill and @englandcricket)

    India national cricket team are all set to lock horns with England national cricket team for a five-match Test Series, with the first match scheduled to be played from June 20, 2025, at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. The Indian cricket team are starting a new era, under their new Test captain Shubman Gill, with stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma having retired from the format. Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy is scheduled to be played from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ‘Should Focus on His Decisions…’ Sachin Tendulkar’s Valuable Advice to Shubman Gill Ahead of Tendulkar-Anderson Test Series 2025 in England.

    The India vs England 1st Test 2025 will be a chance for head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill, and the rest of the squad to start the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle on a good note, after missing a spot in the WTC 2025 final match. England cricket team will be led by the ace all-rounder Ben Stokes, while star batter Joe Root will be a prominent attraction, although a battle with the Test great and Virat Kohli will definitely be missed. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 will have live telecast viewing options for fans in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels, as Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters. However, Sony LIV, official live streaming platform of the Sony Sports Network will not live stream the matches. Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Told Pataudi Family, Will Do Everything To Keep His Legacy Alive, Says Sachin Tendulkar Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025.

    Why is IND vs ENG Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Not Available on Sony LIV?

    Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the India vs England Test Series 2025. However, they only have the live telecast rights and not the digital rights or live streaming online rights of the IND vs ENG Test Series 2025. So, Sony LIV doesn't have the live streaming rights. The live streaming viewing options for India vs England Test Series 2025 will be available on the JioHotsar app and website, as they hold the digital rights for India's tour of England 2025.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 ENG vs IND ENG vs IND 2025 England England National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team England vs India IND vs ENG IND vs ENG 2025 ind vs eng live IND vs ENG Live Streaming IND vs ENG Live Streaming Online IND vs ENG Live Telecast IND vs ENG Viewing Options India India National Cricket Team India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team India vs England India vs England 2025 India Vs England Live Streaming India vs England Live Streaming Online India vs England live telecast Live Cricket Live Cricket Score Live Cricket Streaming Sony Liv
