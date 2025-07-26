WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 4th T20I 2025: The West Indies national cricket team is set to face the Australia national cricket team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series. The fourth T20I between both countries will be held at Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts, on July 27. The visitors have an unassailable 0-3 lead, and the Men in Maroon will be eager to bounce back and end the campaign on a positive note in the remaining two games. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David Opens Up After Hitting Australia’s Fastest T20I Century Against West Indies, Says ‘Backed My Shots; Worked a Lot on Power-Hitting.’

The Caribbean batters have shown promising signs, but their bowlers have struggled, leaking runs in all three games so far. Australia, on the other hand, has been a dominant side in this tour. The visitors have already clinched the Test, T20I, and T20I series, and they will look to whitewash the hosts by winning the remaining two games. The visitors sealed the series in style with a thumping victory after Tim David's 37-ball century. Tim David Smashes Fastest T20I Century for Australia; Shai Hope’s Hundred in Vain As Aussies Gain Unassailable 3-0 Lead Over West Indies With Victory in WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025.

WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI)

Batters: Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Cameron Green (AUS)

All-Rounders: Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI)

Bowlers: Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Tim David (C), Mitch Owen (VC)

WI vs AUS 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Josh Inglis (AUS), Shai Hope (WI), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Tim David (AUS), Cameron Green (AUS), Mitch Owen (AUS), Glenn Maxwell (AUS), Jason Holder (WI), Adam Zampa (AUS), Akeal Hosein (WI), Ben Dwarshuis (AUS)

