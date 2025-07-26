Tim David smashed the fastest T20I century for Australia, helping the Aussies register a 3-0 unassailable lead over the West Indies in the three-match T20I series, on July 26. It was absolute carnage at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, as Tim David took apart the West Indies National Cricket Team bowling attack with an array of shots all around the park. The right-hander first got to his fifty off just 16 balls, the fastest in men's T20Is for the Australia National Cricket Team and then bettered that effort by scoring a century off just 37 balls. Tim David's undefeated 102-run knock, which was laced with six fours and a whopping 11 sixes, helped Australia chase down a 215-run target in 16.1 overs. Earlier, Shai Hope had attracted the limelight with a century of his own as he scored 102* off 57 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes and helping West Indies post 214/4. WI vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Andre Russell Receives Guard of Honour From West Indies And Australia National Cricket Team Players (Watch Video).

Australia Beat West Indies in WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025

Australia chase 215 with 23 balls to spare! Tim David's 37-ball century was the difference in St Kitts #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/5l3fv8CnHr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 26, 2025

Tim David Hits Fastest T20I Century for Australia

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)