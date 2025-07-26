Mumbai, July 26: All-rounder Tim David credited the hard work behind his power-hitting after delivering a blistering performance, smashing Australia’s fastest T20I century off just 37 balls, as the visitors clinched the series with a dominant chase of 215, winning with 23 balls to spare on a boundary-packed night in St Kitts. Shai Hope notched up his maiden T20I century, anchoring a 125-run opening partnership with Brandon King to power West Indies to a commanding 214 for 4. When Australia stumbled to 87 for 4 in the ninth over, the chase appeared daunting. WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025: Tim David’s Record-Shattering Century Sends Shai Hope’s Milestone-Breaking Efforts in Vain.

But David turned the game on its head with a stunning display, smashing Australia’s fastest T20I fifty in just 16 balls and then reaching his century - also the winning shot - with a boundary. His explosive maiden ton featured 11 sixes and rewrote the record books.

Debutant Mitchell Owen made a strong impression as well, hammering 36 off just 16 deliveries and sharing a rapid 128-run stand with David for the fifth wicket in only 46 balls. With a 3-0 lead, Australia will eye a clean sweep in the five-match series with the final two games to be played on July 27 and 29 respectively.

"Absolutely not (when asked if he should be batting higher up in the batting order), just had a great time in the middle, wanting to make the most of every opportunity with the bat. Was really nice to spend time at home, I had picked up a niggle, didn't think too much, didn't think I would score a 100 for Australia," David said in the post-match presentation. Tim David Scores Fastest Fifty for Australia in Men’s T20Is, Achieves Feat off Just 16 Balls During WI vs AUS 3rd T20I 2025.

"The pitch was good and the boundaries were short, I just backed myself to play my shots. You always use your experience of playing here and it came good for me. I've worked a lot on my power-hitting, but I'm looking to make the most of my range as a stroke-maker," the all-rounder added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).