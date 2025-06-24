The first Test between India and England at Leeds has reached its crescendo, with all three results - loss, win, and draw - possible on Day 5 in the ongoing match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Visitors India national cricket team needs 10 wickets, and hosts England national cricket team require 350 runs to clinch the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, and gain a crucial 1-0 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Twin Centuries.

So far, rain has stayed away from hampering proceedings in the IND vs ENG 1st Test. However, the threat of showers/thunderstorms remains on the fifth and final day of the first Test between India and England, which makes the affair on Day 5 quite tantalising. Let us read the weather forecast at Headingley in Leeds below Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025

Leeds Weather Forecast for IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5

Unlike all other days of the IND vs ENG 1st Test, the weather forecast for Day 5 is the worst, with rain predicted for the entirety of the playing time. However, with winds also forecast, showers can last for short spells, and the cloudy conditions are expected to last throughout Day 5 at Headingley. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Rishabh Pant Becomes First Indian Wicketkeeper To Score Twin Centuries.

The overcast and windy conditions in Leeds give India a slight advantage, but England are known for their spirited cricket over the last few years, and will not back down from chase.

