The crucial fifth Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team is being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Day 1 and Day 2 saw action-packed cricket with both teams fighting hard every session. After stumps on Day 2, the host Australia is having a slight advantage, with India just having four wickets in their hands in the second innings. India is having a lead of 145 runs, and the visitors will be aiming to add more runs on Day 3. Ravindra Jadeja (8*) and Washington Sundar (6*) are at the crease. The duo will aim to add as many runs as possible on Day 3. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Bowler Reportedly Fit to Bat But 'Bowling Fitness' Yet to be Confirmed, Team Management to Take Decision On Day 3.

The biggest concern for India is that their stand-in skipper, Jasprit Bumrah, left the field and went for scans. After stumps on Day 2, speedster Prasidh Krishna confirmed that the BCCI medical team is monitoring Bumrah. However, a Times of India report stated that Bumrah might come out to bat, and a decision on his bowling will be taken on Day 3 morning.

Sydney Weather Live Updates For IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25

Day 3 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025 will start at 10:30 AM (local time) on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. In positive news for all cricket fans, the third day of the fifth Test between India and Australia is expected to be bright and sunny. Throughout the match hours, there are no chances of rain. The temperature is expected to be between 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25: Rishabh Pant Explains Restraint in Batting on Challenging SCG Pitch, Says ‘I Wasn’t in Frame of Mind To Take Charge Because of Nature of Wicket.’

The fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is at a crucial stage, with India having just four wickets in hand in their second innings. The visitors will be aiming to score as many runs as possible to give a fighting target to the Australia national cricket team. The hosts are leading the five-match Test series 2-1 against the Asian Giants.

