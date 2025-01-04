India had a injury scare on Saturday, January 04 on Day 2 of India vs Australia fifth Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground as Jasprit Bumrah left the field during the second session of the day and the news from the dressing room was he felt something in the back and went for the scans. Given where the Test series stands currently and given how the SCG Test match is poised, Bumrah's presence can be a decider for India winning the match, retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and keeping their chances alive for the World Test Championship. Although there is also the risk of the star bowler suffering a bigger injury and getting ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Jasprit Bumrah Returns to Sydney Cricket Ground During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Amid Injury Concerns.

Recent reports from Times of India suggest, "Bumrah was taken for a precautionary scan after a back spasm but nothing serious at the moment. He should be okay to bat but a final call on his bowling will be taken on the basis of how he feels in the morning. So let's see and the medical team is closely monitoring him." This indicates that he will definitely come out to bat when India needs him in the second innings but if he will bowl or not will depend on how his body is feeling on that day and if their is any risk that the injury could get aggravated by it. Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Star Indian Pacer Suffers Back Spasm During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25, Says Prasidh Krishna.

Earlier, Bumrah's teammate Prasidh Krishna revealed that Bumrah was feeling a back spasm and hence he went for the scan. Bumrah has been the leading wicket taker for India in the series and has been the mainstay of the team as he has been lethal with the ball. His form meant, he was pushed for longer and more frequent spells and in Melbourne, he was exposed to a very big workload. So despite now bowling much in Sydney, he suffered the recoil effect of that workload. India will desperately want Bumrah to be fit and bowling in the second innings as they have lot at stake here.

