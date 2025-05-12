Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's sudden retirement from Test cricket has left everyone shocked. Both cricketers' retirements from red-ball cricket were on the cards since many reports emerged that the two great icons didn't want to feature in the five-match Test series in England starting next month. Rohit's retirement has left the opening slot vacant, whereas Kohli's sudden call has created a space in the middle order of the India national cricket team. India’s Likely Squad for England Test Tour: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Five-Match Series After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee have to take some tough calls to fill the vacant spots left by the two great cricketers ahead of the England tour. While India has the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, who have played earlier in English conditions BCCI might bring back Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have played in England earlier. Both Rahane and Pujara have a wealth of experience in Test and domestic cricket, scoring a bulk of runs. Pujara notched up 402 runs in seven matches for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Rahane made 467 runs for Mumbai in the same tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's Test Records in England

Name Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara Matches 16 16 Innings 31 32 Runs 864 870 Highest Score 103 132* Average 28.80 29.00 Centuries 1 1 Fifties 6 5

Both cricketers had a decent Test record in England. Rahane and Pujara have played 16 matches each. Rahane has scored 864 runs, whereas Pujara has made 870 till now. Rahane's and Pujara's Test averages in England stand at 28.80 and 29.00, respectively. Both veteran cricketers have slammed a century each in English conditions. Rahane notched up six fifties, whereas Pujara has five to his name.

Will Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane Feature in the England Test Series?

With Team India set to embark on their new journey in Test cricket following Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirement from Tests, the doors of the senior cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane might not be open. It is expected that a fresh squad with the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Shami will be announced in the coming weeks by the BCCI for the England Tour. Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket.

The squad might also see several new faces who might get a chance to fill the vacant spots left by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Nonetheless, fans have to wait to see whether BCCI includes them in a squad full of youngsters or not.

