Former India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12. Kohli's sudden retirement has created a huge void in the Indian Test setup as they were looking to prepare for the upcoming England Test Tour, starting from June. Over the years, Kohli's match-winning Test performances have garnered comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who holds countless number of records in the longest format. Virat Kohli Test Record: Stats and Achievements Of Star Cricketer As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are two of the greatest cricketers of their era. Tendulkar retired from Test cricket in 2013 after playing his 200th game against West Indies at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. And then the baton was passed towards Kohli, who went on to rule the world with his magnificent performances. Kohli has shattered many historic records which were previously held by the Master Blaster.

As Kohli draws curtains on a 14-year-old Test career on Monday, this has marked the end of an era in Indian cricket. In this article, let's take a look at the statistical comparison between two legendary cricketers at the time of their retirement in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar's Overall Test Records:

Name Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Matches 200 123 Innings 329 210 Runs 15921 9230 Highest Score 248* 254* Average 53.78 46.85 Hundreds 51 30 Fifties 68 31 Double Centuries 6 7

At the time of retirement in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar finished with a monstrous 15921 from 200 Tests. Kohli, on the other hand, ended his glorious career with 9230 runs from 123 Test matches. Kohli is way behind Tendulkar in terms of Test centuries. The Delhi boy has notched up 31, whereas Tendulkar ended his legendary career with 51 Test centuries.

Both cricketers dominated some of the world-class bowling lineups. However, Kohli couldn't come near Tendulkar's batting average in the longest format. At the time of retirement, Kohli's average was 46.85, while Tendulkar had 53.79. Kohli has an upper hand against Tendulkar in terms of double centuries in Tests. Tendulkar had scored six, whereas Kohli ended up with seven double centuries in the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have inspired a generation and have lifted India's reputation in world cricket. Tendulkar has carried the hopes of a billion fans, whereas Kohli has become one of the most dangerous cricketers in modern cricket. What Does 269 in Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Post Stand For? Know Meaning.

Tendulkar's grace under pressure and humility made him a sporting icon. The Delhi boy, on the other hand, modernised the game and introduced a culture of fitness and aggression and built a fast-bowling step which dominated the overseas conditions. Although Tendulkar holds the edge, Kohli's impact as a leader and batter will inspire a young generation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).