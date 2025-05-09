In a strange move, Yashavi Jaiswal has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to withdraw the Mumbai batter's No Objection Certificate (NOC), which the star India batter had demanded from the local cricketing authority in a bid to switch to the Goa Cricket Association for the upcoming domestic season. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes 2,000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

As per a report by the Indian Express, Jaiswal has written an email to the MCA mentioning that his family's plan to move to Goa has been curtailed, and thus, the player should be permitted to play for Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. In April, Jaiswal took a surprise decision to move to Goa, something that players like Arjun Tendulkar and Siddhesh Lad have done in the past. The MCA is yet to decide Jaiswal's future with the Mumbai cricket team.

'I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association', Jaiswal stated in his email as reported by The Indian Express. IPL 2025: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Yashasvi Jaiswal; Check Full List.

Jaiswal has played all his domestic cricket for Mumbai across age-group cricket and made his First-Class and List-A debuts in 2019. So far in 36 FC matches, the young opener has scored 3,712 runs with 13 hundreds and 12 fifties, which propelled the batter into India's Test reckoning.

Currently, Jaiswal is playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where the opener (473) is the franchise's leading run-getter.

