Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming the fifth player to do so for the franchise.

Jaiswal reached the milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Jaipur. During the match, he had a 166-run opening stand with Vaibhav Suryavanshi and made 70* in just 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 175.00.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shatters Records: Here’s List of Achievements Of Rajasthan Royals Opener Following 101-Run Memorable Knock in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Jaipur.

Now in 63 matches and 62 innings, Jaiswal has made 2,033 runs at an average of 34.45, with a strike rate of 151.04. He has made two centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 124.

During the ongoing season, he is the fourth-highest run-getter and RR's top run-getter, with 426 runs in 10 innings at an average of 47.33 and a strike rate of over 152, with five half-centuries to his name. His best score is 75.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar Receives Padma Bhushan From President Droupadi Murmu for Contributions to Cinema and Sports (Watch Video).

His finest hour as an RR player came in 2023, when he scored 625 runs in 14 matches at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of over 163, with a century and five fifties. His best score was 124. He was the fifth-highest run-getter that season and his team's best batter.

Jaiswal is the fifth-highest run-getter in Rajasthan Royals' history, with the top scorer being Sanju Samson, with 4,158 runs in 163 matches and 148 innings at an average of 31.98 and a strike rate of 140.71, with two centuries and 26 fifties. His best score is 119.

Coming to the match, GT was put to bat first by RR and half-centuries from skipper Shubman Gill (84 in 50 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (50* in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes) were the top knocks as GT reached 209/4 in 20 overs, with Maheesh Theekshana (2/35) being the top bowler for RR.

In the run-chase, Jaiswal (70* in 40 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Vaibhav Suryanvanshi (101 in 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes) blew the opposition out of the water, posting a quickfire 166-run stand in just 71 balls. Later, Riyan Parag (32* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played a quick cameo, guiding his team to a win in 15.5 overs.

RR is at the eighth spot, with three wins and seven losses, giving them six points. GT is at the third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)