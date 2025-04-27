Mumbai, April 27: The Indian Premier League 2025 has been a spectacle of power hitting, with batsmen launching sixes with astonishing frequency. From monstrous clearances to audacious shots, the tournament has witnessed a barrage of maximums that have left fans in awe. As the season reaches its mid, let's have a look at batters with most sixes in this IPL edition. Hardik Pandya Displays Unique Technique To Throw Coin During Toss in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran (Photo: X/@IPL)

The Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran has smashed the most number of sixes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. Pooran has 31 sixes in nine matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer (Photo credit: JioHotstar)

The Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is second on this list. The batter has smashed 20 sixes in eight matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo credit: Instagram @cricketdistrict)

The Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is third on his list. The batter has smashed 20 sixes in nine matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: X/@IPL)

The Mumbai Indians battter Surya Kumar Yadav is fourth on this list. The batter has smashed 19 sixes in nine matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya. (Photo- X/@IPL)

The Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya is fifth on this list. The batter has smashed 18 sixes in eight matches so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).