Yuvraj Singh Posts a Video of His Favourite Shot, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan & Others React

Yuvraj Singh might have hung up his boots from cricket but the memories still fresh in his mind. Now Yuvraj Singh walked down the memory lanes and posted a video of his favourite shot. It obviously featured the left-hander while he playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and he slammed a six. The left-hander slammed that shot over the covers. Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and others hailed the left-hander on social media by posting a comment below the clip. Many other fans hailed Yuvi for his shot by posting their comments on social media. Yuvraj Singh Reacts After Facing Backlash For Supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation, Says 'Will Always Bleed Blue & Stand for Humanity'.

Talking about the clip posed by Yuvi, the left-hander slammed a shot during the IPL match between SRH and Kolkata Knight Riders. “This has to be one of my favourite shots in my career I have played ! A very difficult shot to hit for a six over covers to a fast bowler . 🏏 #iplmemories,” read the caption of the video posted by Yuvi. Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan hailed the southpaw on social media. Check out the video below:

Comments from Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh was last seen playing for the Mumbai Indians but it was due to his nonperformance, he was ousted from the team. Yuvraj Singh was recently in the news for condoling the death of the Vizag Gas victims. "Really unfortunate news of the #VizagGasLeak claiming lives and affecting many others. My deepest condolences to the family members of those deceased and praying for the quick recovery of those affected. Stay strong and safe Vizag," he wrote on social media.