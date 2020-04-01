Yuvraj Singh Reacts After Facing Backlash For Supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation, Says 'Will Always Bleed Blue & Stand for Humanity'

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, April 1: Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has reacted to the backlash he received for asking for help for Shahid Afridi foundation amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said that he didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings and all he tried was to help people suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings," Yuvraj said in a message posted on his Twitter handle. Twitter Divided After Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh Support Shahid Afridi for His Relief Work in Pakistan Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"I'm an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh paired up with Afridi to help those in need during the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Let's do our bit, I am supporting Shahid Afridi and Shahid Afridi Foundation in this noble initiative of COVID-19. Please donate on donatekarona.com," Yuvraj had tweeted tagging Harbhajan.

Harbhajan had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances.

However, a hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji started trending on Wednesday with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. At the same time, there was also support for the former India all-rounder with #IStandWithYuvi hashtag doing the rounds.