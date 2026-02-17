ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has produced its most significant individual milestone to date at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On Tuesday, 17 February, Canadian opener Yuvraj Samra became the youngest player in the history of the tournament to score a century, dismantling a world-class New Zealand bowling attack with a fearless 110 off 64 balls. List of Centuries in T20 World Cup 2026: Pathum Nissanka, Yuvraj Samra Make Headlines.

At just 19 years and 141 days, Samra surpassed the long-standing record held by Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, who was 22 years and 127 days old when he scored a hundred against Bangladesh in 2014.

A Historic Performance in Chennai vs New Zealand

Facing an attack featuring seasoned internationals like Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, Samra displayed maturity well beyond his years. His innings was characterised by a dominant powerplay and a relentless assault on the spin of Ish Sodhi and Cole McConchie.

Samra reached his century in just 58 deliveries, becoming the first-ever player from an Associate nation to record a hundred in the Men's T20 World Cup. His 116-run opening stand with captain Dilpreet Bajwa laid the foundation for Canada’s total of 173/4, effectively stalling New Zealand's hopes for a comfortable afternoon in the field. Fact Check: Did Shubman Gill Dance on 'Mauja hi Mauja' Song at Arjun Tendulkar's Pre-Wedding Bash?

Named After Yuvraj Singh

Born on 29 September 2006 in Brampton, Ontario, Samra's connection to cricket began through his father, Baljit Singh, who emigrated from India. In a detail that has delighted fans on social media, Samra was named after the legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

Like his namesake, the young Canadian is a stylish left-handed batter who relies on a high backlift and clean hitting down the ground. He rose through the Canadian age-group systems and gained international attention in 2025 when he struck a 15-ball half-century against the Bahamas—the fastest ever by a Canadian in T20I cricket.

A Rapid Rise to the Global Stage

Samra’s transition from domestic cricket in the Brampton & Etobicoke District Cricket League to the international arena was remarkably swift.

International Debut: He made his ODI and T20I debuts in March 2025 during Canada’s tour of Namibia.

Domestic Prowess: Before the World Cup, he featured in various T20 leagues, including the Global T20 Canada and the Silicon Valley Strikers in the United States.

The Century: His 110 against New Zealand is not just his maiden T20I century, but the highest score ever recorded by a Canadian in the format.

Legacy and Impact

Samra's achievement is being hailed as a watershed moment for Associate cricket. By outperforming established stars on one of the world’s biggest stages, he has highlighted the growing depth of talent in non-Test playing nations.

While Canada faces a tough battle to progress to the Super 8 stage given their earlier losses, Samra has emerged as the tournament's breakout star. His ability to handle high-velocity pace and tactical spin on a challenging Chennai surface suggests a bright future in global franchise leagues and the international circuit alike.

