Antics of India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been a talking point among the cricket fans amid the COVID-19 break. The 29-year-old is known for his cheeky humour through which he has made his fans go ROFL on many occasions. Well, he managed to do that again through his latest video on Instagram. The leggie shared a throwback video from the training sessions of Indian cricket team where wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen doing punching practice with the trainer while Chahal is hilariously imitating him from behind. Well, fans couldn’t control their laughter after coming across the video as they filled the comment section in a jiffy. Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Fielding Drills With Coach R Sridhar, Shares Throwback Video on Instagram.

“Pant bhaiya kyon thaq rahe ho #mytraining,” wrote Chahal while sharing the video on Instagram. In fact, Pant was also left in splits as he fired many laughing emojis in the comment section. Well, there isn’t any surety about the next assignment of the Indian cricketers. In the meantime, nevertheless, fans can enjoy Chahal’s antics. Meanwhile, let’s look at his latest video on the picture-sharing website.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Pant bhaiya kyon thaq rahe ho 🤣🤣 #mytraining 👀👀 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 29, 2020 at 11:49pm PDT

A couple of days back, Chahal shared another throwback video from his training session where he can be seen training with India’s fielding coach R Sridhar. Well, he is certainly raring to get back onto the field. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently announced that Indian cricket team will not resume training before August.

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).