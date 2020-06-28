As international cricket continues to be on a halt amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many prominent players are badly missing the on-field action and India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of them. The RCB bowler is quite active on social media and has been frequently posting throwback photos and videos with his teammates. Recently, the 29-year-old took to his official Instagram page again and shared a throwback video from his training session. In the clip, he can be seen involved in a fielding session along with India’s head coach R Sridhar. The spinner also mentioned that he’s badly missing the training sessions with Sridhar. David Warner Requests Yuzvendra Chahal to Make Duet Video on TikTok With Him.

“Missing these fielding drills with @coach_rsridhar sir,” wrote Chahal while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Well, it’s not sure when the Indian cricket team will resume training. Hence, Chahal will have to wait some more time in order to train with his teammates. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the video.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram Missing these fielding drills with @coach_rsridhar sir 🇮🇳🇮🇳 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Jun 27, 2020 at 11:48pm PDT

On many previous occasions, Chahal has expressed that he can’t wait to get back onto the field. In fact, during a conversation with TV presenter Jatin Sapru, Chahal said that he’ll not go back home once the crisis is over. He also said that he’ll rather stay in a hotel but will not go to his home.

Meanwhile, Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Brijesh Patel has made it clear that BCCI is planning to conduct the 2020 edition of the gala tournament in October-November. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of the T20 World Cup.

