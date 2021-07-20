Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face each other in the third and final One-Day International of the three-match series. The BAN vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). Bangladesh have already sealed the series and will be aiming for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, fans searching for ZIM vs BAN 3rd ODI 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Brendan Taylor’s Controversial Hit-Wicket Dismissal During Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

Bangladesh have been the much better side on the tour as after registering a massive win in the one-off Test, they have also sealed the ODI series, winning the first two games. The Tamim Iqbal-led side will bow be aiming to record a clean sweep. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will look to end the series on a high note and gain back some confidence with three T20 matches against the same opposition on the horizon.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2021 will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2021 in India?

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the ODI series in the country.

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans in India can, however, catch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI on the FanCode app. The match will be available live on the FanCode app as well as on the website and fans need to buy a match pass to get the live-action. ICC TV will also provide live streaming and fans need to register on the website to watch the game.

