Brendan Taylor was dismissed in bizarre fashion after the right-hander knocked deflected the bails unknowingly with his bat during Zimbabwe's second ODI against Bangladesh. Taylor was looking strong with 46 runs, having hit five fours and one six in the 57-ball knock before this happened.

See the video of his dismissal here:

Brendan Taylor out with one of the most ridiculous wickets I've seen in a long time 😭 #ZIMvBAN pic.twitter.com/njQWXHbhTl — Santokie (@Santokie89) July 18, 2021

