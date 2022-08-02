Stage is set for Zimbabwe and Bangladesh to battle it out in the 3rd T20 game which happens to be a series decider after Bangladesh won the second match to tie the series at 1-1. The hosts managed to put in a brilliant batting display in the opener but faltered badly in the next one. Inconsistency is a challenge which teams that do not play much competitive cricket throughout the year face and the home side will have to overcome this. Opponents Bangladesh bounced back in style and the credit has to be given to their bowlers particularly Mosaddek Hossain. A similar level of cricket should see them lift the cup. ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022 in Harare.

Sikandar Raza has shone brightly for Zimbabwe with fifties in each of the two matches played so far. The way he has dominated the opposition attack right from the onset of his innings is praiseworthy. Zimbabwe will look to him to get them to a good total. Wesley Madhevere and Sean Williams are players with a lot of potential as well and Bangladesh would do well to contain them.

Mosaddek Hossain picked up a fifer for Bangladesh in the second match and will be the player to watch out once again. Mustafizur Rehman has looked off-colour so far on the tour and has been fairly expensive but is certain to be part of the playing eleven. In the batting department, it will be the likes of Mahmadullah and Litton Das that will shoulder the responsibility of scoring for the visitors.

When is Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday). The ZIM vs BAN cricket match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022 on TV?

Since there is no official broadcaster for the ZIM vs BAN game in India, the match would not be available for live telecast. Hence, fans cannot watch live action of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on their TV sets. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV or GTV is likely to provide the live telecast of the match.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I 2022?

FanCode will provide the live streaming of the ZIM vs BAN T20I series 2022 on its online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website to watch live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I online. Bangladesh have the momentum with them and should secure a victory in the final match.

