The third and final decider T20 between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Bangladesh (BAN) is scheduled to be played on August 02, 2022 (Tuesday) at Harare sports club, Zimbabwe. The match is set to start at 04:30 PM IST. Meanwhile fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh (ZIM vs BAN) third and final T20 face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India Squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Deepak Chahar Returns As Shikhar Dhawan Set To Captain Team.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second T20I to level the series 1-1 on Sunday. Hosts after opting to bat first, couldn't gather enough runs on the board as they made a paltry score of just 135 runs in 20 overs. Except for Sikandar Raza (62) and Ryan Burl (32), rest of the batting failed to deliver. Bangladesh in return, winded up the match in 17.3 overs. Liton Das smashed 56 off 33 to give BAN a solid start, which was later carried on by Afif Hossain who remained unbeaten on 30 off 28 to finish with a win for his team. The third match on Tuesday will be a decider for the winner as both the teams seem equally capable to clinch the series.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Litton Das (BAN) could be taken as our wicket-keeper.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Ryan Burl (ZIM), Craig Ervine (ZIM), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Anamul Haque (BAN), Afif Hossain (BAN) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mosaddek Hossain (BAN) could be our all-rounders.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Luke Jongwe (ZIM) could form the bowling attack.

ZIM vs BAN, Dream11 Team Prediction: Craig Ervine (ZIM), Litton Das (BAN),Ryan Burl (ZIM), Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN), Anamul Haque (BAN), Afif Hossain (BAN), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Mosaddek Hossain (BAN), Richard Ngarava (ZIM), Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Luke Jongwe (ZIM).

Sikandar Raza (ZIM) could be named as the captain of your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Mosaddek Hossain (BAN) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

