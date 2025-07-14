Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the first T20I of the Zimbabwe Tri-nation series 2025, hosts Zimbabwe will be locking horns with South Africa. The two sides were recently involved in a two-match Test series, where the Proteas brutally defeated the hosts on both occasions. Now, they will be locking horns again, this time in T20Is, in a tri-nation tournament in Zimbabwe, where New Zealand national cricket team are also participating. South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By An Innings And 236 Runs in 2nd Test 2025; Proteas Secure 2-0 Series Victory With Dominant Win At Bulawayo.

It has been a long time since the two sides played in the format. South Africa last played a T20I in December 2024. While Zimbabwe last played in February. Since then both sides have only concentrated on the longer formats. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I of the Zimbabwe Tri-nation Series 2025 is a big opportunity for both sides to test themselves, as each team will be playing the other twice before the finale, and both sides will have lesser scopes of error in the future games.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match Details

Match Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Date Monday, July 14 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Zimbabwe national cricket team vs South Africa national cricket team 1st T20I 2025 of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 will take place on Monday, July 14, at the Harare Sports Club. The T20I between Zimbabwe and South Africa starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the ZIM vs SA 1st T20I 2025 on any TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025, read below. Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Tri-Series Against South Africa and New Zealand Announced; Sikandar Raza Named Captain.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Fans can watch the Zimbabwe vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 match on the FanCode app and website, but they need to purchase a match pass.

