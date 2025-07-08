South Africa secured a dominant innings and 236-run victory in the second Test match against Zimbabwe and Bulawayo and clinched the series 2-0 in their favour. After Keshav Maharaj was injured in the first Test, Wiaan Mulder was handed the responsibility of being the stand-in captain. He lived up to the responsibility as he played a sensational knock of 367* runs powering Proteas to 626/5 before deciding to declare. It was a mammoth total for Zimbabwe in the end as they made 170 in the first innings and 220 in the second innings. Sean Williams and Nick Welch were the highest scorers in the first and second innings respectively. With the win, South Africa stretched their winning run to 10 Tests in a row. Why Did Wiaan Mulder Declare Innings On His Individual Score of 367*? South Africa Captain Reveals Real Reason For Not Opting to Chase Brian Lara's Record.

South Africa Beat Zimbabwe By An Innings And 236 Runs

The Proteas men are just one wicket away from sealing the win! 🏏🇿🇦 Zimbabwe are 200/9 after 71 overs, and South Africa edges closer to a dominant series sweep! 🔥💪#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/yhiMefQ7K9 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)