Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab team 3-2 in a Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to give his side a lead 21 minutes into the match. He celebrated the goal with his teammates and made a lewd gesture towards the opponent’s fans for chanting Messi’s name during the game. For this action, the Al-Nassr superstar finds himself in a controversy. In an act that has been caught on camera, with several videos doing the rounds on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Making Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Match, Video Goes Viral.

As per reports by Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, Ronaldo could face an investigation from the league for his ‘unacceptable on-field’ actions. "The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, a Saudi writer and television host, said on X (formerly Twitter). "Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are," the media personality added.

Ronaldo was heavily criticized for his actions. Earlier this year, CR7 was seen rubbing the Al-Hilal scarf onto his crouch in the tunnel following a defeat in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final. The ex-Manchester United star picked up an Al-Hilal scarf thrown at him by any of the fans before discarding it as he made his way to the tunnel. This time though the ‘questionable’ actions were performed in a live match on the field, which could cause some trouble.

Ronaldo is the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 22 goals in 20 matches. As far as his side Al-Nassr is concerned, they find themselves in the second position on the table with 52 points, trailing Al Hilal by four points.

