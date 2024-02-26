Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted making an obscene gesture towards fans who chanted Lionel Messi's name during the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Portugal star seemed to have been irked by fans at the Al Shabab FC Stadium chanting the name of the Argentina star and went on to move his hand over his crotch area to make an obscene gesture. The video of Ronaldo's gesture towards the fans have gone viral. This is, however, not the first time that such a thing has happened. Ronaldo was teased with Messi chants during the Riyadh Season Cup earlier this year and Ronaldo had rubbed a fan's scarf against his crotch while going down the tunnel. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Again, Anderson Talisca Hits Brace As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Shabab 3–2 in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Obscene Gesture Towards Fans

