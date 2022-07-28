The much-awaited Commonwealth Games 2022 is set to kickstart with a bang in Birmingham, England. The competition would see a galaxy of more than 5000 athletes from various sport disciplines compete against each other for top honours and podium finishes. With its 21st version, the Commonwealth Games this year would hope to become a memorable one for sports fans all over the world. The competition kicks off with a customary opening ceremony where PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh would be the flag-bearers for India. Meanwhile, if you are keen on checking out the live streaming and telecast details of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony, you can scroll below. Manpreet Singh Named Co-Flagbearer of India at CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony

India would once again hope to have a good time at the Commonwealth Games this time too. But with the exclusion of shooting from the Games, it is apparent that the medal count would take a hit. But India boasts of an array of stars across several disciplines, who would be sure to not leave any stone unturned in giving their best for the nation and securing podium finishes in one of the grandest and biggest sports events in the world. India finished with 66 medals last time at the Commonwealth Games when it was held in Gold Coast in 2018. How many can it win this time?

When is the Opening Ceremony of CWG 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on July 28 (Thursday). The programme is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Live Telecast and Online Live Streaming of CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Sony Sports network would provide the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3, Ten 4 and Sony Six channels to watch the programme. SonyLIV would provide the online live streaming of the event on its app and website. Jio users can also catch the action live on JioTV.

