Mumbai, October 16: International Cricket Council (ICC) Jay Shah on Thursday congratulated India for being recommended to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, calling it a "momentous occasion for Indian sports". The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport was on Wednesday confirmed that it will recommend Ahmedabad as the proposed host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. CWG 2030 in India: Ahmedabad Will Host 2030 Commonwealth Games, Announces EAM S Jaishankar; Calls It Proud Moment for Country and Gujarat.

The recommendation of Ahmedabad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a wide range of criteria including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

Jay Shah Congratulates India for Hosting CWG 2030

Many congratulations to 🇮🇳 on Commonwealth Association’s approval of India’s bid to host the #CommonwealthGames 2030 in Ahmedabad! This is a momentous occasion for Indian sports and a testament to the country's growing global presence! #CWG2030 #India2030 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 16, 2025

Framed by Commonwealth Sport’s ‘Games Reset’ principles which are designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad, India, and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Sport Movement.

The recommendation represents a landmark moment for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. CWG 2030: Bhupendra Patel Lauds Ahmedabad’s Commonwealth Games Bid As ‘Proud Moment for Gujarat and India’.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, has a proud sporting history and a strong record of Commonwealth Games success, finishing fourth on the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Ahmedabad's proposal emphasises India’s commitment to the values of the Commonwealth and its capacity to stage a Games that reflects the scale and diversity of modern sport.

P T Usha, President of Commonwealth Games Association India had said, “It would be an extraordinary honour for India to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in Amdavad. The Games would not only showcase India’s world-class sporting and event capabilities, but also play a meaningful role in our national journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

"We see the 2030 Games as a powerful opportunity to inspire our youth, strengthen international partnerships and contribute to a shared future across the Commonwealth."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).