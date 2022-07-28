Manpreet Singh has been named the co-flagbearer of Indian team by the IOA at the the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier PV Sindhu was given the honour to be the flag bearer after Neeraj Chopra pulled out from the event. The opening ceremony of CWG 2022 will start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Birmingham Stadium in England on July 28.

