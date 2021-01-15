Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Canadian-American physical educator, professor, doctor, and coach Dr. James Naismith. James was born on November 6, 1861, near the town of Almonte in Ontario, Canada.

Dr. James Naismith invented the game of basketball in 1891 on January 15 . Naismith announced the new game and its original rules in the pages of “The Triangle,” a Springfield College school newspaper. From its humble beginnings in a school gymnasium, the sport has now grown into an international colossus which is played in over 200 countries today.

Watch Brief Biography of Dr. James Naismith:

In 1890, James took a job as an instructor at the YMCA International Training College in Springfield, Massachusetts. James was here tasked to develop an indoor game that could occupy students during the unforgiving New England winters. With two peach baskets, a soccer ball, and just ten rules, the game of “basket ball” was born on this day.

Basketball made its Olympic debut in 1936 Games in Berlin, Germany. Basketball founder—James Naismith—threw the ball for the tip-off to commence the first game.

