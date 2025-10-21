The National Basketball Association aka the NBA is all set to have its 80th season started. A total of 82 top-notch games, in between 30 best-in-class teams will be played in NBA 2025-26. The NBA 2025-26 starts from October 21, 2025, with the league phase spanning till April 12, 2026. From mid-April to May 2026, the NBA 2025-26 play-offs will be held. Eventually, the grand final of the NBA 2025-26 will also take place. Oklahoma City Thunder Become NBA 2024-25 Champions; Beats Indiana Pacers in NBA Finals, As MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Club's First Title in OKC Era.

Besides the all-important NBA 2025-26, which is all set to kick-off, the NBA Cup 2025 will also be taking place, which happens to be the third edition of the multi-stage basketball tournament. Oklahoma City Thunder are the defending champions in NBA, while Boston Celtics are the most succesfull side with 18 titiles. First founded in 1946 as BAA, the NBA in its 2025-26 season nwill be streamed live across the globe, in various countries, having a wide fan follow.

NBA 2025-26 Details

Tournament NBA 2025-26 Date From October 21 Teams 30 Live Streaming and Telecast Details Amazon Prime Video (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

How to Watch NBA 2025-26 Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel has the broadcasting rights for the NBA 2025-26 in India. Hence, the NBA 2025-26 matches will not be live telecast on any TV channels in India. For live streaming of the US-based basketball tournament, scroll below for all the information. NBA 2K26 Available Now on PS5 in India: Check Price, Features and Other Details.

How to Watch NBA 2025-26 Live Streaming in India?

Amazon Prime Video has the live streaming rights for the NBA 2025-26 in India. So, the NBA 2025-26 matches will live stream online on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. But fans can only watch the NBA 2025-26 matches on the Amazon Prime Video platform after purchasing a NBA League Pass. The NBA League Pass costs 1499 INR per season. Fans can also purchase a League Pass Premium subscription for 2099 INR per season.

