George Russell has claimed pole position for the F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix after a commanding qualifying performance in Montreal. The British driver edged out his Mercedes teammate and current championship leader, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, to secure the top spot on the grid, completing a front-row lockout for the Brackley-based team. Kimi Antonelli Triumphs at F1 2026 Miami Grand Prix to Bolster Championship Advantage.

Where to Watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

Formula 1 fans in India have two primary legal options to stream the entire 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend live on mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and computers.

FanCode App and Website

FanCode remains an official streaming partner for Formula 1 in India. Users can purchase a weekend pass or an annual subscription to watch all sessions live, including practice, sprint events, qualifying, and the main race. The platform provides a standard high-definition stream accessible across major consumer devices.

F1 TV Pro

For a more immersive broadcast, the premium option is F1 TV Pro, available directly through the official Formula 1 app and website. The service provides commercial-free coverage, multi-camera feeds, access to all 22 driver onboards, live team radio telemetry, and comprehensive pre- and post-race analysis shows. F1: Shreyas Iyer Named Brand Ambassador for F1 Official Programme in India.

Race Facts

Category Details Circuit Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada Pole Position George Russell (Mercedes) IND Broadcast & Stream F1 TV Pro / FanCode US Broadcast & Stream Netflix / Apple TV Race Start Time 16:00 Local Time / 01:30 IST

McLaren locked out the second row with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri qualifying third and fourth, respectively. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from sixth place, directly ahead of his junior teammate Isack Hadjar.

Shifting from June to May, the Montreal race serves as the seventh round of the season. Teams face medium-low downforce setups on the high-speed straights alongside unpredictable weather, with rain forecast to impact tire strategies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).