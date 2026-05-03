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The Formula 1 2026 season resumes tonight as the paddock descends on Florida for the Miami Grand Prix. Following a high-intensity Sprint weekend, all eyes are on the Miami International Autodrome where teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli starts on pole for the third consecutive race. With the championship battle heating up between the Mercedes duo and a resurgent McLaren, fans globally are seeking the best ways to catch the action live as the race gets underway three hours earlier due to thunderstorm warnings. F1 2026: Red Bull Racing's Isack Hadjar Disqualified From Miami Grand Prix Following Technical Violation.

Where to Watch F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the race live on Sky Sports F1, with highlights available on Channel 4. In the United States, coverage has moved exclusively to Apple TV for the 2026 season, marking a major shift in the sport's broadcasting landscape. For digital viewers globally, F1 TV Pro continues to offer a comprehensive service with multi-view onboard cameras.

In India, there is no traditional television broadcast of Formula 1 this year as well. FanCode remains the exclusive regional streaming partner, offering access via its application and website through individual race weekend passes or annual sports subscriptions.

Race Fact

Category Details Event F1 Miami Grand Prix 2026 Date Sunday, 3 May 2026 Venue Miami International Autodrome, USA Start Time 16:00 ET / 21:00 BST / 10:30 IST Pole Position Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) US Broadcaster Apple TV (Exclusive) UK Broadcaster Sky Sports (Live) / Channel 4 (Highlights) India Broadcaster FanCode / F1 TV Pro

The high-speed street circuit, known for its demanding corners and punishing humidity, will test both technical reliability and driver endurance. Fans expect a high-stakes strategic contest as Antonelli aims to translate his front-row advantage into a significant victory under Florida's cloudy weather.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (FanCode). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).