Fact Check: Has WBO Banned Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif For Life After Being 'Declared Male'? Here’s The Truth

Ever since Algeria's Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal, the boxer has been marked by scrutiny over the athlete's gender, where many have doubted the 26-year-old's womanhood, which has led to online abuse from all around the world. Khelif won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2025, beating China's Yang Liu in the women's welterweight division, and since has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, including articles about the Algerian being banned by the World Boxing Organization (WBO). Imane Khelif Ready to Take Legal Action Against Viral Medical Report Claiming Her to be Male: Report.

Now again, after several months, rumors about Khelif's life ban by WBO are gaining momentum, with several posts going viral on social media platforms.

Fan Shares Fake News

Good news! Imane Khelif has been banned for life after the WBO recognized him as a man, losing all his medals and $25 million in prize money. pic.twitter.com/KxGPQiD9PR — Alexandra denman (@Alexandr4Denman) May 15, 2025

Another Instance of Wrong Information Being Spread

I had said this before saying it again Imane Khelif is a MAN. Finally WBO has accepted it and stripped him of all the Medals and $25 million in prize money 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/HKcCGBbyom — Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) May 28, 2025

Netizen Shares Unverified and Fake News

Imane Khelif has been banned for life after the WBO recognized her as a man, losing all her medals and $25 million in prize money Justice delayed pic.twitter.com/uK2u1hmvPE — miss Aaru (@kum1379) May 28, 2025

Posts claim that Khelif has been served with a life ban, with WBO recognising the boxer as a man, and thus will lose all medals and cash USD 25 million prize money as well. In this article, we reveal the truth about whether Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif has been banned for life by the WBO or not!

Has Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Been Banned For Life By World Boxing Organization?

As confirmed earlier in March by the WBO in their statement, Khelif is recognised by the apex boxing body as a female. The organisation stated that the members are in the process of evaluating gender variation rules, and any rule will be made in due time. Furthermore, the WBO has publicly denied contacting Khelif at all since this Gender Row began amid the Paris Olympics 2024.

Fact check

Claim : Algerian woman boxer Imane Khelif has been handed life ban by World Boxing Organization Conclusion : No, Algeria's Imane Khelif has not been banned for life by WBO Full of Trash Clean

