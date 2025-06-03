Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer Imane Khelif's Biological Sex As 'Male', Leaked Indian Laboratory Documents Reveal: Report

In what could be damaging to Imane Khelif's boxing career, leaked documents from a laboratory in India have claimed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male. The report mentioned that Khelif has XY chromosomes, which are associated with male biology.

Jun 03, 2025
Imane Khelif with her gold medal (Photo Credit:X@jon_delorraine)

In what could be damaging to Imane Khelif's boxing career, leaked documents from a laboratory in India have claimed that the Algerian boxer is biologically male. The report mentioned that Khelif has XY chromosomes, which are associated with male biology; this became the basis of the Russia-backed boxing authorities' ban on Khelif from the Women's Boxing World Championship 2023 in India.  Fact Check: Has WBO Banned Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif For Life After Being 'Declared Male'? Here’s The Truth

As reported by the New York Post, the medical documents were done at Dr. Lal Path Labs, a certified lab in New Delhi accredited by the American College of Pathologists and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), which concluded "Chromosome analysis reveals male karyotype."

However, Khelif went on to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 and ended up winning a gold medal in her category. However, Khelif went on to participate in the Paris Olympics 2024 and ended up winning a gold medal in her category. Imane Khelif Ready to Take Legal Action Against Viral Medical Report Claiming Her to be Male: Report.

During the Olympics, officials dismissed the authenticity of the medical report and explained that the test could have been aimed at damaging Khelif's reputation.

Several of Khelif's opponents have expressed their fear of facing the Algerian boxer, who has constantly been under attack for a gender row, and the allegation that the 26-year-old has constantly denied, and maintained that the boxer is a female.

