Imane Khelif New Look: Controversial Olympic Gold Medal-Winning Boxer Seen In New Avatar (See Viral Photo) Imane Khelif, the controversial Olympic gold medallist, has knocked on the doors of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) over World Boxing’s decision to ban the Algerian boxer from their events without a preliminary genetic sex test. Khelif’s move comes ahead of the 2025 World Boxing Championships taking place between September 4 and 14 in England, organised by World Boxing.

As reported by Sky.com, Khelif's appeal seeks to overturn World Boxing’s ruling and permit the Paris Olympics gold medal boxer to compete in the international event in England without undergoing the mandatory gender test. World Boxing has blocked Khelif from any WB-run event until the boxer undergoes genetic sex testing.

World Boxing Apologies To Olympic Gold Medallist Imane Khelif For Naming Algerian Boxer In Sex Test Policy. In May 2025, World Boxing introduced mandatory sex testing for all boxers, keeping in mind the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics, while naming Khelif in their press release, for which president Boris van der Vorst apologised as well.

Interestingly, earlier Khelif confirmed that the Algerian will defend the gold medal during the Los Angeles Olympics. Khelif has constantly reiterated the fact that the boxer was born a female and will compete as a woman. The boxer was able to compete in the Paris Olympics after the International Olympic Committee stripped IBA of its status as the sports governing body for the marquee event in 2024, allowing the 26-year-old to participate, having been banned from World Championships 2023 due to failed sex chromosome tests.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2025 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).