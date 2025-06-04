Boris van der Vorst, who is the president of World Boxing, has apologized to Algeria's Imane Khelif after the boxer was singled out in their new sex test policy. Doubts over Khelif's sex have been constantly debated, which the boxer has denied continuously, even after multiple leaked medical reports have come into the public. Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer Imane Khelif's Biological Sex As 'Male', Leaked Indian Laboratory Documents Reveal: Report.

The Paris Olympics gold medallist was specifically mentioned in World Boxing's new policy last week, which van der Forst, in a written letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation, has accepted as wrong, as reported by The Associated Press.

The World Boxing president further maintained that Khelif's privacy should have been protected, and that reaching out to ABF personally shows respect. Khelif has been publicly scrutinized since winning Olympic gold, as earlier the boxer was disqualified by the International Boxing Association for failing the eligibility test in 2023, but was permitted for the Paris Games in 2024. Fact Check: Has WBO Banned Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif For Life After Being 'Declared Male'? Here’s The Truth.

As per the new sex testing policy, all athletes over 18 years old must undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) genetic test to determine sex at birth, which will be mandatory for all from July 1st.

Khelif has openly spoken about defending her gold at the upcoming LA Olympics 2027, which has faced criticisms from several quarters. The 26-year-old will return to action in the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands later this month.

